62°
Latest Weather Blog
Thousands without power as rain storm rolls into the capital region
BATON ROUGE - Due to the weather Entergy in East Baton Rouge Parish is reporting thousands of residences and businesses are without power as of Thursday morning.
Demco is also reporting an increase in outages in and around Livingston Parish. Until the storm clears estimated times the power is expected to return will remain unknown according to both electricity providers.
Click here for Entergy outage reports and here for outage updates Demco.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
American Heart Association: Learn to stay healthy during 'Move More Month'
-
Downed plane to be removed from I-10
-
Authorities investigating cause of fatal overnight fire in Zachary
-
Baton Rouge mosquito abatement director forced to resign
-
Witnesses give first-hand accounts of plane crash on I-10