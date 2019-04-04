62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Thousands without power as rain storm rolls into the capital region

1 hour 5 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, April 04 2019 Apr 4, 2019 April 04, 2019 8:54 AM April 04, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: AE Stevenson

BATON ROUGE - Due to the weather Entergy in East Baton Rouge Parish is reporting thousands of residences and businesses are without power as of Thursday morning.

Demco is also reporting an increase in outages in and around Livingston Parish. Until the storm clears estimated times the power is expected to return will remain unknown according to both electricity providers.

Click here for Entergy outage reports and here for outage updates Demco. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days