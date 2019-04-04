Thousands without power as rain storm rolls into the capital region

BATON ROUGE - Due to the weather Entergy in East Baton Rouge Parish is reporting thousands of residences and businesses are without power as of Thursday morning.



Demco is also reporting an increase in outages in and around Livingston Parish. Until the storm clears estimated times the power is expected to return will remain unknown according to both electricity providers.

Click here for Entergy outage reports and here for outage updates Demco.