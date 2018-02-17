Thousands rally for gun control after massacre

72°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
PARKLAND, Fla. - Thousands of people are gathering at a gun control rally in Fort Lauderdale, some 25 miles from where 17 people were shot and killed at a high school.
  
Students from the high school where the shooting took place spoke passionately during Saturday's rally in front of the federal courthouse, pleading with lawmakers to change the nation's gun laws.
  
One teen, Emma Gonzalez, angrily criticized politicians who take campaign contributions from the National Rifle Association, and challenged them to stop taking money.
  
She also said adults who knew that the shooter was mentally ill should have done more to prevent him from having a weapon.
