Thousands participate in National School Walkout day
Students across the country came together in a National School Walkout today in a call on Congress to pass tighter gun control laws.
The ENOUGH National School Walkout is taking place exactly one month after the mass shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people, ABC News reports.
Over 3,000 walkout events are registered, according to event organizers. The event, which began at 10 a.m. across every time zone, lasted 17 minutes. One minute for each of the victims gunned down Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
"Remember why we are walking out," Stoneman Douglas survivor Lauren Hogg wrote on Twitter today. "We are walking out for my friends that passed, all children that have been taken because of gun violence. We are walking out for the empty desks in my classes, and the unsaid goodbyes. This epidemic of School shootings must stop."
