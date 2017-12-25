Latest Weather Blog
Thousands of shoppers flock to Mall of LA for last-minute deals
BATON ROUGE- Thousands of shoppers showed up to the Mall of Louisiana for some last-minute Christmas buying.
It's a busy day for many stores, some are saying it's the busiest of the year. Falling just behind Black Friday, the day before Christmas is guaranteed to be a gold mine for bargain hunters.
"Lots of good deals, wait until the last minute and you still get good deals," one shopper told WBRZ.
Others blame the thick crowds on procrastination. "I'm actually with my girlfriend, she always waits until the last minute," another shopper said.
One mall customer said she looks forward to the packed stores on Christmas Eve. "I like the crowds. You run into people you haven't see in while, and that's nice."
Retailers were also cashing in the last minute rush from shoppers. And for them, it's at the cash register.
This is Latonya Stone's first holiday season as a retailer, and her fashion store inside the mall was buzzing with customers.
"The traffic flow has been awesome," Stone told WBRZ.
But it's still not over. Retailers and shoppers are now starting to prep for that day after Christmas rush.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thousands of shoppers flock to Mall of LA for last-minute deals
-
Local business gives back to Army Veteran this Christmas season
-
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank preps for Christmas, expects to feed 100,000...
-
Law enforcement teams up with community leaders at Christmas event for local...
-
Early-released inmates seeking help from homeless shelters this holiday season