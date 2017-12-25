Thousands of shoppers flock to Mall of LA for last-minute deals

BATON ROUGE- Thousands of shoppers showed up to the Mall of Louisiana for some last-minute Christmas buying.

It's a busy day for many stores, some are saying it's the busiest of the year. Falling just behind Black Friday, the day before Christmas is guaranteed to be a gold mine for bargain hunters.

"Lots of good deals, wait until the last minute and you still get good deals," one shopper told WBRZ.

Others blame the thick crowds on procrastination. "I'm actually with my girlfriend, she always waits until the last minute," another shopper said.

One mall customer said she looks forward to the packed stores on Christmas Eve. "I like the crowds. You run into people you haven't see in while, and that's nice."

Retailers were also cashing in the last minute rush from shoppers. And for them, it's at the cash register.

This is Latonya Stone's first holiday season as a retailer, and her fashion store inside the mall was buzzing with customers.

"The traffic flow has been awesome," Stone told WBRZ.

But it's still not over. Retailers and shoppers are now starting to prep for that day after Christmas rush.