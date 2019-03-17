Thousands of people attend Boosie Bash Hip-Hop festival

BATON ROUGE- The 2nd annual Boosie Bash and Baton Rouge Hip Hop Festival weekend drew in thousands of fans to the Felton G. Clark activity center at Southern University this weekend.

The two-night event included a comedy show on Friday night, featuring comedian Michael Blackson. On Saturday, fans enjoyed a full concert line up, featuring local rapper Boosie, Lil Duval, YFN Lucci, and others.

Although the festival expanded to two nights since it’s inaugural run last year, EBR Metro Councilman LaMont Cole said he hopes to see the festival expand even further in the years to come.

“I see it getting bigger and bigger. Instead of being a one-night event or a two-night event which it has been it becoming a truly music festival, and that’s what we want to see happen.” said Councilman Cole.

With his team and promoters already eyeing how to grow the event for 2020, Boosie just hopes to more people are motivated by his putting on a positive event.

“I just want everybody and all the kids to look at me and be motivated by me because music can help a lot of people, and it’s an outlet for a lot of people,” said Boosie.