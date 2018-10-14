76°
Thousands of fans and students storm the field after LSU dominates Georgia
BATON ROUGE- After LSU's big win over #2 Georgia with a 36-16 final score, the sold-out stadium stormed the field.
Fans and students couldn't stay in their seats, check out these tweets.
Tiger nation, y'all better send us all of the photos and videos from the game.— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 14, 2018
Y'all BROUGHT IT today, and playing in Death Valley and the crowd noise affected Georgia. #GeauxTigers #GeauxLive #GeauxLive pic.twitter.com/wpMRZNlRwI
#LSU PA announcer: “Don’t go on the field.” pic.twitter.com/nJEcnRTovd— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 13, 2018
RT if this is one of the most beautiful things you’ve ever seen: pic.twitter.com/eegbM3mj37— Tiger Bait (@TigerBaitLSU) October 13, 2018
