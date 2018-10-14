Thousands of fans and students storm the field after LSU dominates Georgia

BATON ROUGE- After LSU's big win over #2 Georgia with a 36-16 final score, the sold-out stadium stormed the field.

Fans and students couldn't stay in their seats, check out these tweets.

Tiger nation, y'all better send us all of the photos and videos from the game.



Y'all BROUGHT IT today, and playing in Death Valley and the crowd noise affected Georgia. #GeauxTigers #GeauxLive #GeauxLive pic.twitter.com/wpMRZNlRwI — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 14, 2018