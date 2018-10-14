76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Thousands of fans and students storm the field after LSU dominates Georgia

1 day 31 minutes ago Saturday, October 13 2018 Oct 13, 2018 October 13, 2018 8:46 PM October 13, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- After LSU's big win over #2 Georgia with a 36-16 final score, the sold-out stadium stormed the field.

Fans and students couldn't stay in their seats, check out these tweets.

Report a Typo

Related Stories

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days