Thousands of bourbon barrels crash to ground in collapse at Kentucky distillery

Image: WLKY-TV

BARDSTOWN, Ky. - Thousands of bourbon barrels crashed to the ground Friday after a building collapse at a Kentucky distillery.

Fire officials told WLKY-TV that the collapse happened at Barton 1792 after 11:00 a.m. Friday.

Around 9,000 barrels of aging bourbon were affected, according to Nelson County's Emergency Management spokesperson.

The building houses about 20,000 barrels of aging bourbon.

Pictures show stacks of barrels mixed in with the rubble of the building. Officials are determining if any bourbon spilled.

No injuries are reported at this time.