Thousands lose power in East Baton Rouge, Ascension Parishes following afternoon storms

UPDATE: Power has been restored to a majority of residents in East Baton Rouge. About 1,300 customers are still without electricity in Ascension Parish.

BATON ROUGE - Thousands of homes are without electricity after a brief storm rolled through southeast Louisiana Monday afternoon.

According to Entergy, about 3,900 of its customers lost power in East Baton Rouge and Ascension Parishes as the storm came through around 3 o'clock. A majority of the outages were reported in neighborhoods along I-10 near the EBR-Ascension Parish line.

About 1,600 outages are still being reported in East Baton Rouge while another 900 are reported in Ascension, primarily around the Dutchtown area.

The company says it expects to have power restored to the EBR area by midnight. Ascension residents should see power restored by 7, according to Entergy estimates.

Crews are also responding to several reports of downed trees and lightning strikes, but no injuries have been reported.

HAPPENING NOW: Highland Road is partially closed near Huntington Drive due to a downed tree in the roadway. Only one lane is open to traffic at the moment. Firefighters are working to remove the tree from the road. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/YxyuEwHi9w — Trey Couvillion (@trey_couv) July 30, 2018

