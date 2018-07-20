86°
Thousands lose power amid heat advisory Friday evening

1 hour 56 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 July 20, 2018 7:28 PM July 20, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Power has been restored in much of East Baton Rouge after an outage left thousands exposed to the heat Friday evening.

According to Entergy, more than 3,300 households were left without power as of 6 p.m. Friday. A majority of the outages were reported along Corporate Boulevard and its surrounding neighborhoods.

Power has since been restored for mist households, with about 500 still affected as of 7:45 p.m.

The outage came in the midst of a heat advisory which will remain in effect through the weekend.

Entergy was unable to say what caused the outage at the time of this post.

