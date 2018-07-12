80°
Thousands line up at Build-A-Bear in Baton Rouge as nationwide promotion backfires

2 hours 48 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, July 12 2018 Jul 12, 2018 July 12, 2018 6:07 PM July 12, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – Build-A-Bear Workshop, the store where customers can create customized stuffed animals, said it was no longer accepting additional guests for its wildly popular “Pay Your Age Day” event Thursday.

A huge crowd had gathered at the location at the Mall of Louisiana for the event which charged a price based on a customer’s age.

Across the country, lines looked like events on Black Friday as people filled stores for the deal.

Hundreds had gathered before lunch at the Mall of Louisiana.

Many of those who had to be turned away were given a $15 voucher to be used at a later date.

