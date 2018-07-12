90°
Thousands in line at Build-A-Bear in Baton Rouge

Thursday, July 12 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – Build-A-Bear Workshop, the store where customers can create customized stuffed animals, said it was no longer accepting additional guests for its wildly popular “Pay Your Age Day” event Thursday.

A huge crowd had gathered at the location at the Mall of Louisiana for the event which charged a price based on a customer’s age.

Across the country, lines looked like events on Black Friday as people filled stores for the deal.

Hundreds had gathered before lunch at the Mall of Louisiana.

