Thousands in line at Build-A-Bear in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – Build-A-Bear Workshop, the store where customers can create customized stuffed animals, said it was no longer accepting additional guests for its wildly popular “Pay Your Age Day” event Thursday.

Some people have been waiting in line for HOURS for @buildabear “pay your age day.” There were 1,000 people waiting before the store opened this morning. pic.twitter.com/BImwHvkKC4 — Brittany Weiss WBRZ (@MsBWeiss) July 12, 2018

A huge crowd had gathered at the location at the Mall of Louisiana for the event which charged a price based on a customer’s age.

Across the country, lines looked like events on Black Friday as people filled stores for the deal.

Hundreds had gathered before lunch at the Mall of Louisiana.

