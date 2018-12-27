More than 1,000 in EBR without power due to outages

EAST BATON ROUGE - Entergy reports power outages across East Baton Rouge Parish Thursday morning.

The company said the outages are due to thunderstorms and high winds that are moving through the area.

There are 1,057 customers in Ascension Parish without electricity. The first outage was reported before 1 a.m. Power is expected to be restored around 10 a.m. for some customers and by noon for others. In Baton Rouge, Entergy says more than 700 are without power. That outage was reported around 6 a.m. and power is expected to be restored by 10 a.m.

There are also more than 480 in Livingston Parish and more than 2,700 in Tanigpahoa Parish without power.

To see the Entergy outage map, click here.

More than 5,600 customers in West Baton Rouge were left in the dark Wednesday night. The outage map showed outages along LA 1, extending all the way to Plaquemine.

Most of the power had been restored by 8:15 p.m.