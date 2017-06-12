Thousands honor Pulse victims at ceremony

74°
ORLANDO, Fla. - People dressed as angels with white billowing wings took the stage as the names of the 49 people killed in a gay nightclub massacre were read at a commemoration attended by thousands of residents in downtown Orlando.

City officials estimated that 15,000 people showed up for the memorial ceremony Monday evening at Lake Eola Park.
  
It was one of four services held over almost 24 hours to mark the first anniversary of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
  
As the names of the 49 patrons killed at Pulse nightclub were read, a person dressed as an angel took to the stage and a bell was rung.
  
The downtown ceremony was held at an amphitheater that was painted in gay-pride rainbow colors after the massacre at the Pulse nightclub.

