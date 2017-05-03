Thousands briefly lose power as severe weather passes

BATON ROUGE – More than 5,000 people briefly lost power in East Baton Rouge Parish Wednesday morning as severe thunderstorms pass over the Baton Rouge area.

According to Entergy’s power outage map, 5,215 customers lost power around 10:20 a.m. Power was restored to the area shortly after. The outages were concentrated mostly in the Westminster area in the area off of Airline Highway and Bluebonnet Boulevard between I-10 and I-12.

As of 10:40 a.m., 206 customers are without power in East Baton Rouge Parish. Entergy also reports that hundreds of customers in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes are also without power.

