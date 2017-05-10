83°
This year's Jazz Fest attendance estimated at 425,000
NEW ORLEANS- Officials with the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival estimate attendance at this year's event drew approximately 425,000 people.
The festival at the Fair Grounds horse track took place over seven days - April 28 through April 30, and May 4 through May 7. Major musical acts this year included Stevie Wonder, Harry Connick Jr. and John Batiste.
The festival also featured a major celebration of Cuban music and culture.
Next year's festival, which will be the 49th, opens April 27.
