This morning Judge Neil Gorsuch will be sworn into the Supreme Court

3 hours 41 seconds ago April 10, 2017 Apr 10, 2017 Monday, April 10 2017 April 10, 2017 4:22 AM in News
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Judge Neil Gorsuch is about to take his place as the newest Supreme Court justice. The 49-year-old appeals court judge from Colorado will be sworn later today. Gorsuch's nomination led to a bruising fight that saw Republicans change the rules for approving Supreme Court picks over the fierce objection of Democrats.

