'This close' to title, LSU baseball team finds fanfare at home

20 hours 29 minutes 4 seconds ago June 28, 2017 Jun 28, 2017 Wednesday, June 28 2017 June 28, 2017 2:20 PM in News
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – This close, LSU's head baseball coach Paul Mainieri messaged with his fingers as he and his team got off their buses after flying back to Baton Rouge following Tuesday night's loss at the College World Series.

The Tigers fell to Florida, 6-1 in Omaha.  Read more from the WBRZ Sports Department here.

The baseball team arrived to cheers outside the Box just after lunch Wednesday.

While it was huge fanfare, people gathered to support the team after a hurtful loss a few hours earlier.

