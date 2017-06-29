'This close' to title, LSU baseball team finds fanfare at home

BATON ROUGE – This close, LSU's head baseball coach Paul Mainieri messaged with his fingers as he and his team got off their buses after flying back to Baton Rouge following Tuesday night's loss at the College World Series.

The Tigers fell to Florida, 6-1 in Omaha. Read more from the WBRZ Sports Department here.

The baseball team arrived to cheers outside the Box just after lunch Wednesday.

The LSU Tigers have arrived back home. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/UT0qvL8TSS — Mike Gaither (@MikeGaitherTV) June 28, 2017

While it was huge fanfare, people gathered to support the team after a hurtful loss a few hours earlier.

