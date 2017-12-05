Third wildfire ignites north of Los Angeles

Photo: VCFD PIO / Twitter

SANTA PAULA, Cali. - A third Southern California wildfire has broken out on the northern edge of Los Angeles, sweeping across 200 acres and closing the northbound lanes of Interstate 5.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby says the fire started about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Further details were not immediately available, but television footage showed the flames burning across dry hillside area.

Santa Clarita, home to the California Institute of the Arts, is about 35 miles from downtown Los Angeles. Interstate 5 is a major link connecting Los Angeles to the San Francisco Bay area.