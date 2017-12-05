73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Third wildfire ignites north of Los Angeles

33 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, December 05 2017 Dec 5, 2017 December 05, 2017 1:45 PM December 05, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: VCFD PIO / Twitter
SANTA PAULA, Cali. - A third Southern California wildfire has broken out on the northern edge of Los Angeles, sweeping across 200 acres and closing the northbound lanes of Interstate 5.
  
Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby says the fire started about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
  
Further details were not immediately available, but television footage showed the flames burning across dry hillside area.
  
Santa Clarita, home to the California Institute of the Arts, is about 35 miles from downtown Los Angeles. Interstate 5 is a major link connecting Los Angeles to the San Francisco Bay area.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days