Third suspect wanted for 2014 double murder arrested

BATON ROUGE – A man wanted for a 2014 double murder on Gardere Lane has been arrested.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested 21-year-old Plug Lanaute for two counts of first degree murder and armed robbery.

Two other suspects, Charles Lanaute and Darrius Miller were arrested in 2014 following the murders, however Plug Lanaute was still on the run.

The incident occurred on May 18, 2014 at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Gardere Lane. Charles Lanaute told deputies that he, Miller and Plug Lanaute went to the location to sell marijuana. When they arrived, Miller and Plug went upstairs while Charles remained downstairs. However, Charles told deputies that Miller and Plug shot two victims, Orok Ironbar and Russell Celestine, while upstairs.

Charles also told deputies that he saw Plug and Miller commit the murders and robbery, arrest records indicate.

Lanaute was arrested on the above charges and booked accordingly.