28°
Latest Weather Blog
Third house fire on New Year's Eve reported in Gonzales
ASCENSION PARISH- Fire crews are on the scene of another house fire that occurred on New Year's Eve.
Officials from the Gonzales Fire Department reported a "rather large" house fire on South Purpera Avenue.
Sources say the fire has been contained and the damage is being assessed.
S. Purpera Ave. is closed at Eva Street.
Injuries are still unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Downtown Baton Rouge rings in 2018 with 5th annual 'Red Stick Rising'
-
Upcoming hard freeze forcing residents to prep homes on New Year's Eve
-
Donations being delivered to The Salvation Army as 2018 approaches
-
Local residents prepping homes for upcoming string of cold weather
-
BRPD, Broome issue statement on recent violence; plans to increase patrols underway