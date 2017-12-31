28°
Third house fire on New Year's Eve reported in Gonzales

ASCENSION PARISH- Fire crews are on the scene of another house fire that occurred on New Year's Eve. 

Officials from the Gonzales Fire Department reported a "rather large" house fire on South Purpera Avenue.

Sources say the fire has been contained and the damage is being assessed.

S. Purpera Ave. is closed at Eva Street.

Injuries are still unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

