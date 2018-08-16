Third family member arrested after woman dies of bed sores in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – A third person has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman who needed special care.

Carl Lewis, 56, was booked into jail Thursday.

Lewis’ mother died earlier this summer. The woman, Barbara Lewis-Brown, was found dead on the sofa of her apartment on North Foster Drive. Autopsy results determined that Brown died of stage 4 bed sores combined with malnourishment and dehydration.

Already, Chasity Evette Lewis, 36, and Carlnessa Butler, 22, were arrested.

> READ the original story of their arrests HERE

The two women were charged with manslaughter and cruelty to the infirmed previously.

Carl Lewis’ arrest Thursday was on charges of cruelty to the infirmed.