Third earthquake reported near Florida/Alabama state line in less than a week

Photo: WEAR TV

FLORMATON, Ala. - Reports say an earthquake was reported near the Florida/Alabama state line Tuesday night.

According to WEAR TV, it was the third earthquake in less than a week. The United States Geological Survey said a magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Flormaton just before 8:30 p.m. USGS also reports the depth of the earthquake was five kilometers, just over three miles.

Earthquake reported Tuesday night by @USGS near the Florida/Alabama state line or Flomaton, AL. Magnitude 2.3. pic.twitter.com/1PFP6Xdqdb — Allen Strum (@WEARAllenStrum) March 13, 2019

The outlet didn't say if any injuries were reported.