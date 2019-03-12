Third child dies following brutal attack in New Orleans suburb

NEW ORLEANS - Reports say a third child has died at a hospital following an attack last week in Terrytown that initially left one woman and two other children dead.

The information was confirmed by Jefferson Parish Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that Cvitanovich's office had also been notified that an additional victim in the case has been declared brain dead.

Terrance Leonard, 33, confessed to striking four children with a hammer while they slept. Two of the children were killed, while the two others were critically injured. Leonard then allegedly killed his girlfriend, 32-year-old Kristina Riley, when she came home from work.

Leonard was taken into custody and originally booked with three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The two children who died at the scene were identified as 10-year-old Ayden Riley, the son of Kristina Riley, and 9-year-old De'ryona Encalade, the niece of Kristina Riley. Authorities didn't release the names of the children sent to the hospital but said they were Riley's 14-year-old and 12-year-old daughters.

Nola.com, citing family members, identified the child who died Monday as Nashawna Riley.