Third break-in reported at Tiger Stadium in past three weeks

BATON ROUGE – A third burglary at Tiger Stadium has occurred in the past three weeks, according to the LSU Police crime log.

The most recent incident occurred on Sunday between noon and 2:30 p.m.

Sunday's reported burglary is the third this month, following a burglary on Jan. 15 and on Jan. 4. In the Jan. 4 incident, vandals broke into the stadium and defaced the turf.

LSU officials released a statement just last week stating that the first two burglaries are still under investigation and no suspects had been identified.

"LSU Police continue to investigate the two issues we had this month with someone entering Tiger Stadium without authorization. Fortunately, there was minimal damage done inside the stadium. We are taking the necessary steps to prevent this type of unauthorized activity from happening in the future."



Officials say that Sunday's incident is also under investigation.