Third arrest made in $1 million cattle rustling ring

File Image

BATON ROUGE - A third person was arrested in connection with stealing livestock, valued at more than $1 million, from multiple Louisiana livestock markets.

According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, 39-year-old Justin Thompson of Hinston, La., was booked into the Allen Parish Jail Monday afternoon.

On Friday, June 1, Thompson's parents, 68-year-old Ricky Thompson and 69-year-old Wanda Thompson of Pitkin, La., were booked into jail on six counts of theft of property with a value of $25,000 or more.

Investigators say the thefts occurred between August and October of 2017. Louisiana has eight public livestock markets where producers can sell their livestock.

Four of the eight markets were targeted by the Thompsons, according to investigators. The sale barns targeted are located in Allen, Avoyelles, East Baton Rouge and St. Landry parishes.

No bond has been set. The Thompsons face extensive jail time if convicted.