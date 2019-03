'Think Pink' Spanish Town rolls around for 39th year

BATON ROUGE- It's known as the parade in pink in Baton Rouge this weekend, Spanish Town.

The whole city is preparing to think pink for the capital city's most controversial krewe. Spanish Town is the largest Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parade, this year's Krewe will be turning 39.

The parade has been celebrating every year on the Saturday before Mardi Gras since 1980.