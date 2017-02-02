74°
Thieves steal turf from Cecilia Senior High School field

February 02, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BREAUX BRIDGE – Investigators in St. Martin Parish are trying to find the person responsible for stealing a roll of AstroTurf from a high school football field.

Investigators believe the theft happened on or around Jan. 24 at Cecilia Senior High School. Deputies described the roll of turf as being 55’ by 8’ long with white and purple football field numbers and markings. The estimated cost of the roll is $1,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-394-3071.

