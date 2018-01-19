Thieves bring child along while stealing computers

AMITE- Surveillance photos show a pair of thieves brought a child with them when they stole several laptop computers from an area Walmart.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's office has released photos of the thieves, one male and one female, who are responsible for taking over $3,000 in computer equipment from the Amite Walmart.

In the surveillance photos, the male thieve can be seen pushing a shopping cart with a child in it.

Anyone able to identify the thieves can call 800-554-5245.