35°
Latest Weather Blog
Thieves bring child along while stealing computers
AMITE- Surveillance photos show a pair of thieves brought a child with them when they stole several laptop computers from an area Walmart.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's office has released photos of the thieves, one male and one female, who are responsible for taking over $3,000 in computer equipment from the Amite Walmart.
In the surveillance photos, the male thieve can be seen pushing a shopping cart with a child in it.
Anyone able to identify the thieves can call 800-554-5245.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Plumbers busy fixing frozen and busted pipes
-
School districts checking campuses Thursday, planning to announce plans for reopening soon
-
Residents take out 'cabin fever' frustrations over social media
-
St. Vincent de Paul in need of donations amid freeze
-
Keeping horses warm in harsh winter conditions