Thieves break into area business, load trashcan full of cigarettes

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a pair of burglars who broke into a business and stuffed a trash can full of cigarette cartons.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the two broke into the business in the Greenwell Springs area on March 20. Surveillance videos captured the two stuffing a load of cigarettes into a large trashcan and fleeing the store.

Anyone with information on the thieves' identities is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.

