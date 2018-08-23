90°
Thief steals over $800 in merchandise from local retail store
DENHAM SPRINGS - The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who stole from a retail shop near Juban Road.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, an unidentified suspect entered a retail store on August 14th located off of Juban Rd. Authorities say the suspect shoplifted over $800 worth of jewelry, perfume, and cologne.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call detectives at (225) 686-2241.
