73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Thief steals home security camera

2 hours 9 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 September 10, 2018 9:25 PM September 10, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A crafty thief sneaked underneath a home surveillance camera to steal the device without being caught on video. Joey Holaway said the thief stole his camera and packages off his front porch this weekend in the Ogden Park neighborhood.

"It seemed like a bold move, unbelievable actually," he said.

Holaway had ordered a few hundred dollars worth of music equipment to replace items stolen out of his vehicle just a week before. The motion activated camera caught the tail end of this weekend's burglary as it was being taken off the wall.

"Now you have to worry about thieves taking the evidence too," he said.

Holaway is planning to replace the security camera with one that's more secure.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days