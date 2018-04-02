Thief steals $9K worth of crawfish and supplies, ruins Baton Rouge native's out-of-state boil

SOUTH CAROLINA - A Baton Rouge native's plan to share a Louisiana tradition with some out-of-state friends was thwarted over the weekend after a thief made off with thousands of dollars worth of supplies intended for a crawfish boil.

According to a report from WYFF, Louisiana native and USC Upstate softball player Brittany Case is responsible for the annual tradition in South Carolina. Cases' family is from the capital area and has put on an annual crawfish boil for the winners of the past five Atlantic Sun Conference championships.

"I’m a true Cajun at heart," Case told WYFF. "That’s the thing about Louisiana. Once you’re there, it sticks with you forever. It just started out small, and it turned into a big tradition here."

But Case's plans to bring an old-fashioned crawfish boil to Upstate was foiled when a passerby made off with the trailer carrying the goods. Surveillance video from a nearby hotel shows a truck back up to the trailer, carrying about $9,000 worth of mudbugs and supplies, and take off.

"It was clear as day on the video," Case said. "They back in like it was theirs, hooked up and they were gone."

The heist ruined the players' Easter holiday, but Case has hope the thief will find himself in hot water before long.

"They will get caught, because there are a lot of people who are upset about it," Case said. "It’s not even to catch them to get what was ours back, because at this point, that’s already gone. It’s to prevent it from happening to someone else. I don’t think this person knew when they were taking that what that meant to us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.