Thief burglarized car in gym parking lot, made $7,000 worth of purchases using stolen credit cards

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a thief who rummaged through a person's car while they were at the gym Thursday.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened while the victim was inside the YMCA at 8100 YMCA Plaza Dr., just off Perkins Road.

The sheriff's office says the thief searched the victim's unlocked vehicle and stole two credit cards. The victim later learned that the cards were used to make more than $7,000 in purchases at three different stores.

Surveillance video captured snapshots of the suspected thief.

Anyone with information on that person's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-389-5064.