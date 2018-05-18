90°
Thief breaks glass, steals register from gas station

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE- Deputies are searching for a thief who broke into a gas station earlier this week.

The incident happened Tuesday at the TB Chevron gas station on West 10th Street in Donaldsonville. Surveillance video shows an unknown person break into the business and steal the cash register.

The person was seen wearing blue shoes, khaki pants, and a khaki jacket. Authorities say the person busted the glass door to get into the gas station. After getting the cash register the person fled the scene.

Anyone who may have information on this case can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.

