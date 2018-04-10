Thief backs into driveway, takes off with $3,000 trailer

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are looking for a man who backed into someone's driveway and stole a utility trailer.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the trailer was stolen sometime Thursday afternoon. The thief was seen on surveillance, backing an older model Dodge truck into the victim's driveway and hitching up the trailer.

The sheriff's office says the green pickup was last seen taking off down King Drive with the $3,000 trailer in-tow.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call us at 225-686-2241.