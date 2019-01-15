Thief attempts to avoid jail, tries to pin blame on twin brother

BATON ROUGE - According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, an alleged alcohol thief tried to avoid getting caught by placing the blame on his twin brother.

On May 29, 2017, deputies were called to the scene of a theft at an area Walmart. According to the arrest report, Terry Nicholas and a second suspect stole more than $500 worth of alcohol from the store.

Once at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, Nicholas was searched for contraband. During the search, deputies found 43 suspected ecstasy pills and half of a hydrocodone pill. While being processed, Nicholas gave deputies his brother's name instead of his own.

When summoned to go to court for the charge in 2018, that brother stated Nicholas had impersonated him during the initial arrest. After comparing the fingerprints to those taken during the arrest, deputies dismissed charges on the innocent twin and sought after Nicholas.

During that time, the suspect allegedly committed six other alcohol thefts from March 2018 to August 2018.

Nicholas was arrested in January 2019 and charged with distribution/manufacture of schedule 1 drugs, contraband in a penal institution, misrepresentation during booking, and theft.