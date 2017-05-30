Thibodaux woman arrested after attack with hacksaw blade

THIBODAUX – A woman was arrested after officers say she attacked her ex-girlfriend with a hacksaw blade.

The Thibodaux Police Department arrested 23-year-old Lechelsea Jenkins on charges of home invasion, aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery and two counts of simple criminal damage to property.

The incident occurred on Monday around 1:40 a.m. when Jenkins went to an apartment in the 600 block of Government Circle where her ex-girlfriend was hanging out with a man. The man, according to the police department, was Jenkins' co-worker.

After knocking on the door, Jenkins forced her way passed the man into the apartment and began attacking the woman. The man was able to separate them and told Jenkins to leave. Jenkins ignored the man and followed the woman through the apartment, knocked down a television and punched a hole in the bedroom door, according to the police department.

Jenkins attacked the woman again and pulled out a hacksaw blade to use on the woman. The man was able to stop Jenkins from using the blade, however he suffered injuries to his hand and forearm.

The woman was able to make it to her car, where Jenkins ripped off the trunk spoiler and tried to cut the tires. Jenkins then left the scene before police arrived.

According to the police department, while officers spoke with the victims, Jenkins arrived back on scene. She was arrested and is currently being held at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on a $41,000 bond.