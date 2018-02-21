Thibodaux teen accused of threatening students, teachers

THIBODAUX - Louisiana authorities say a 17-year-old faces terrorizing charges after schoolmates said he had a list of students he planned to kill and also had threatened some teachers.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre says in a statement that the student told investigators he no longer had the list but remembered the names, and had planned to bring a shotgun to Thibodaux High School to shoot specific students.

Lt. Brennan Matherne says the youth was hospitalized for a mental health evaluation after being taken into custody and will be arrested on terrorizing and assault charges once he's out of the hospital. The teen wasn't identified.

Webre says more charges are possible.

He says other students "bravely" told an administrator about the alleged comments and threats.