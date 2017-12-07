Thibodaux man killed in St. John the Baptist crash

VACHERIE - A 69-year-old man was killed in a crash in St. John the Baptist Parish Thursday afternoon.



Louisiana State Police troopers said 69-year-old Louis Duet was involved in a crash on LA 3127 east of LA 3213. Investigators said Duet was traveling west in a pick-up truck when he crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 18 wheeler.



Duet was wearing a seatbelt but died on scene, according to the St. John the Baptist Coroner's Office.



Troopers said Duet's wife was sustained minor injuries in the crash. The driver of the 18 wheeler was uninjured.





