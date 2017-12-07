37°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Thibodaux man killed in St. John the Baptist crash

55 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, December 07 2017 Dec 7, 2017 December 07, 2017 10:17 PM December 07, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

VACHERIE - A 69-year-old man was killed in a crash in St. John the Baptist Parish Thursday afternoon.

Louisiana State Police troopers said 69-year-old Louis Duet was involved in a crash on LA 3127 east of LA 3213. Investigators said Duet was traveling west in a pick-up truck when he crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 18 wheeler.

Duet was wearing a seatbelt but died on scene, according to the St. John the Baptist Coroner's Office.

Troopers said Duet's wife was sustained minor injuries in the crash. The driver of the 18 wheeler was uninjured.


Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days