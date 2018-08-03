Thibodaux man facing charges of rape, incest

LAFOURCHE - Authorities say a man is facing multiple charges, including incest, after an investigation.

Scott Hebert, 23, was arrested Wednesday. On July 29, juvenile detectives were notified about allegations in reference to Herbert having sexual contact with a juvenile relative.

The age of the victim was not released.

Herbert was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center for first-degree rape, aggravated incest, and cruelty to juveniles. His bond is set at $1.1 million.