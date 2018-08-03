75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Thibodaux man facing charges of rape, incest

58 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, August 03 2018 Aug 3, 2018 August 03, 2018 7:17 AM August 03, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFOURCHE - Authorities say a man is facing multiple charges, including incest, after an investigation.

Scott Hebert, 23, was arrested Wednesday. On July 29, juvenile detectives were notified about allegations in reference to Herbert having sexual contact with a juvenile relative.

The age of the victim was not released.

Herbert was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center for first-degree rape, aggravated incest, and cruelty to juveniles. His bond is set at $1.1 million.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days