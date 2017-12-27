41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Thibodaux man arrested for kidnapping, beating ex-girlfriend

4 hours 43 minutes ago Wednesday, December 27 2017 Dec 27, 2017 December 27, 2017 6:18 PM December 27, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

LAFOURCHE PARISH- A man arrested Wednesday has been accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and beating her.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Van Andre of Thibodaux was arrested and charged with simple kidnapping and domestic abuse battery.

Deputies responded to a call of a kidnapping on Dec. 23 on Waverly Road. Authorities learned that Andre had made contact with his ex-girlfriend at her residence and a verbal altercation occurred. He reportedly followed her into her home, then later forced her into his vehicle.

Authorities went to Andre's residence on Ledet Drive that same day, where the victim was found and had been struck several times.

Andre was transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux where he was booked with simple kidnapping and domestic abuse battery. He was additionally booked on a warrant for contempt of court.

His bond is set at $106,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days