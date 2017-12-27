Thibodaux man arrested for kidnapping, beating ex-girlfriend

LAFOURCHE PARISH- A man arrested Wednesday has been accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and beating her.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Van Andre of Thibodaux was arrested and charged with simple kidnapping and domestic abuse battery.

Deputies responded to a call of a kidnapping on Dec. 23 on Waverly Road. Authorities learned that Andre had made contact with his ex-girlfriend at her residence and a verbal altercation occurred. He reportedly followed her into her home, then later forced her into his vehicle.

Authorities went to Andre's residence on Ledet Drive that same day, where the victim was found and had been struck several times.

Andre was transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux where he was booked with simple kidnapping and domestic abuse battery. He was additionally booked on a warrant for contempt of court.

His bond is set at $106,000.