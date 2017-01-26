55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Thibodaux man arrested for child pornography

1 hour 25 minutes 2 seconds ago January 26, 2017 Jan 26, 2017 Thursday, January 26 2017 January 26, 2017 9:45 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

TERREBONNE - A man has been arrested on 50 counts of child pornography following an investigation in which he was arrested for carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Police arrested 23-year-old Randy Himel of Thibodaux after his phone was seized and examined in relation to a different investigation. During the forensic exam, investigators found 50 images of child pornography.

According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Jerry Larpenter, Himel was previously arrested May 16, 2016 after detectives learned that he was involved in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl. 

Himel had previously been incarcerated on charges of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, illegal use of narcotics in the presence of a person under the age of 17 among other drug related offenses.

Himel remains in jail on a total bond of $60,000.00.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days