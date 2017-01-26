Thibodaux man arrested for child pornography

TERREBONNE - A man has been arrested on 50 counts of child pornography following an investigation in which he was arrested for carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Police arrested 23-year-old Randy Himel of Thibodaux after his phone was seized and examined in relation to a different investigation. During the forensic exam, investigators found 50 images of child pornography.

According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Jerry Larpenter, Himel was previously arrested May 16, 2016 after detectives learned that he was involved in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

Himel had previously been incarcerated on charges of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, illegal use of narcotics in the presence of a person under the age of 17 among other drug related offenses.

Himel remains in jail on a total bond of $60,000.00.