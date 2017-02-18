Thibodaux man admits illegally getting disability benefits

NEW ORLEANS - A Thibodaux man has pleaded guilty to theft of Social Security funds in a case that prosecutors said spanned eight years and cost the government more than $160,000.



U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite said in a Friday news release that 42-year-old Clint Schwab began collecting benefits in 1998. He returned to work in 2008 but continued to collect the benefits until early 2016.



Prosecutors said in court documents that Schwab illegally collected about $107,000 in direct benefits. The agency also released more than $58,000 for his dependent child.



Thibodaux could be sentenced to 10 years in prison. Sentencing is set for May 25.