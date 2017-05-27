Therapy dog program debuts in Louisiana juvenile court

Image: The American Press

LAKE CHARLES - A Louisiana juvenile court is introducing a therapy dog program to help children at court dealing with difficult family situations.



The American Press reports that Judge C. Kerry Anderson in Beauregard Parish's juvenile court heard a presentation given by a dog handler and decided to introduce the concept at the courthouse.



The dog handler, Judy Bailey, and her dog Blue recently came to the courthouse to interact with children as families and children waited for their day in court.



Anderson says he thought it would be a great way to help children cope with what can be a "very stressful and anxiety-filled" day.



Bailey and the dog got certified as a therapy team last year and have been making appearances at nursing homes and hospitals.