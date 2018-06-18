Theaters post warnings due to seizure concerns in 'Incredibles 2' movie

Fans that go see Disney's Incredibles 2 movie might notice some health-related warning signs posted in theaters regarding the film.

Incredibles 2 hit the big screen in the U.S. on Friday. CNN reports that over the weekend, several fans who saw the movie posted on Twitter that there were some scenes with flashing lights that could be concerning for people with photosensitive epilepsy or other similar conditions.

A day after the posts on social media, notices were displayed in some theaters warning audiences about the movie's visual effects. According to the World Health Organization, about 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy making it one of the most common neurological disease.