Theater manager fired for giving employees degrading nicknames

BATON ROUGE - Dozens of Movie Tavern employees are furious after the discovery of a leaked scheduling document labeling over twenty employees as 'peasants'.

The document was discovered Sunday by an employee at the Movie Tavern at Citiplace, who brought it to the attention of fellow staff. Employees said a large group was huddled, crying over what they called ‘degrading’ and ‘humiliating’ descriptions.



The manager responsible has since been terminated.



“When I saw it, I was like 'wow who actually wrote this?' And when I found out it was my manager, I was like 'why is this even printed and why is it even out there?'” said Desire’e Madison, a server at Movie Tavern.



The schedule was posted on social media, where it spread like wildfire. Immediately, some responded to the Facebook post, saying it was "just a joke".

However, Kyla Robinson, the only person labeled as a 'super peasant’ on the schedule, says otherwise.



“I don't feel like it was a joke at all, and if it was a joke it was a horrible joke,” Robinson said. “I don't want to have anything to do with him, I lost all respect for him because it just confirms for me what he really thinks about us.”



The company sent out a statement about the incident Tuesday:



Late Sunday evening, our staff was notified that an employee at our Baton Rouge location shared a work schedule that labeled employees with an inappropriate term. This does not in any way reflect the ideals or beliefs of Movie Tavern or Southern Theatres. We have launched a full internal review of the management team at our Baton Rouge location. The employee responsible has since been terminated. Our employees are our most valuable asset and their well-being will remain our top priority.



Regardless of actions the company is taking, the employees on the list want the manager to know what he did wasn't right.



“It’s just a shame to see us all being called that. Don't belittle us and don't degrade us, because we are all humans,” Madison said.