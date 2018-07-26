The world's oldest man celebrates new milestone by turning 113

Photo: ABC News

The world's oldest man celebrated his 113th birthday Wednesday surrounded by those he loves along with lots of sweets.

Guinness World's Records certified Masazo Nonaka as the world's oldest living man in April, at age 112 years and 259 days, according to ABC News. This year he hit a new milestone turning 113.

Nonaka celebrated his birthday in his hometown Ashoro, on the Japanese island of Hokkaido.

He credits his longevity to soaking in hot springs and pleasing his sweet tooth with lots of desserts. His other hobbies include watching sumo wrestling and reading newspapers.

His granddaughter tells ABC News that she believes his free spirit is what keeps him going.

"Freedom is important to Masazo. He’s lived the way he wanted to live and has always done what he wanted to do,” she said.