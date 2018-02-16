The women of 'Black Panther' take center stage

74°
Source: Associated Press
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Actress Danai Gurira says the representation of women in "Black Panther" is important for young girls to see.   

The film features a number of powerful female leads, including Gurira as the head of a special forces unit, Lupita Nyong'o as a spy, Angela Bassett as the Queen Mother and newcomer Letitia Wright as a scientist and inventor.   

Gurira says when she was a kid those images were not depicted in film or television. She thinks young children will be inspired by what they see in the film.   

"Black Panther" is now playing nationwide.

