The winning numbers are...

Friday, January 05 2018 9:46 PM
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Johnston von Springer

The winning numbers for the $450 million Mega Millions jackpot are 70-59-30-28-39 and gold mega ball 10.
   
If no one wins, lottery officials say the next drawing will be held Tuesday.
    
Mega Millions is played in 44 States, Washington D.C. and the US Virgin Islands.

